OSCE to send 350 observers to Kyrgyzstan

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE will send 350 observers to Kyrgyzstan to monitor the parliamentary elections, Report informs, the Kyrgyz media stated.

OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier arrived in Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of President Almazbek Atambayev.

The OSCE official said at the meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan that the election process will be observed as a whole.

Almazbek Atambekov spoke about the development of democratic institutions in the country, strengthening the parliamentary system of governance, modernization of the electoral system and the fight against corruption.

The parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 4 this year.