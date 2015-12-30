One person killed, 10 more injured in shoot-out in Russia's Dagestan

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ One person was killed and 10 more injured in a shoot-out in Derbent in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan at night, Report informs, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS on Wednesday.

"The incident took place on the observation platform of the Naryn-Kala fortress. Among those injured are both civilians and military. Sixty-seven cartridges of various caliber were found at the site. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated," the source said.

According to investigators, around 20 people gathered on the observation platform in Derbent at 11:30pm on Tuesday.

They arrived to the site in small groups with the aim of resting and observing the city. "Unidentified persons fired multiple shots from the pine forest nearby at people on the observation platform from automatic guns. The attackers fled the scene.

As a result of the shooting, 11 people sustained gunshot wound of varying severity, and one of them later died," the spokesman of Investigative Committee’s department in Dagestan said. A criminal case has been launched into the incident.