One of the initiators of Khojaly Genocide, Zori Balayan, dies
Region
- 05 April, 2026
- 11:04
Zori Balayan, known as a key ideologue behind Armenian separatist movements and one of the initiators of the Khojaly genocide, has died, his son Aik Balayan said, according to Report.
Balayan gained prominence among Armenians in the early 1980s with his book Ochag, in which he distorted historical facts to claim that Karabakh belonged to Armenians and portrayed Turks and Azerbaijanis as enemies of both Russia and Armenia.
He was also involved in organizing violent acts, including ordering the deadly 1994 bombing in the Baku metro. Balayan was considered one of the key figures promoting the slogan "Miatsum" ("Reunification") during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War.
Latest News
18:54
Photo
Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban AliyevaForeign policy
18:48
Photo
3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so farDomestic policy
18:35
Photo
Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in KazakhstanEducation and science
18:14
Azerbaijan permits export of cherry saplings to UzbekistanAIC
18:08
Photo
Video
President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia delivered press statements - UPDATEDForeign policy
18:05
5 Killed in fire following traffic collision in Afghanistan's BaghlanOther countries
17:56
Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss regional tensions by phoneRegion
17:37
Crocus City Hall attack accomplice commits suicide in Moscow detention centerRegion
17:23
Photo