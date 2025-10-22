One dead, six injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv
Rumors of children being injured in a Russian drone strike on a kindergarten in Kharkiv have not been confirmed, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Report informs.
"The number of injured has reached seven, and one of them has died. Fortunately, reports of children being wounded have not been confirmed," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.
