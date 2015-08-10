Oil exports fall by 6.5 percent as a result of PKK terrorist attacks

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Black gold" exports from Iraq to Turkey decreased by 6.5 percent compared to June as a result of terrorist PKK attacks on the Kirkuk-Yumurtalik oil pipeline this year. Report informs referring to "Anadolu", the Ministry of Natural Resources of the autonomous region in northern Iraq, issued a statement.

According to the report, in July, Iraq exported 16 million barrels of oil to Ceyhan depot center. In July, 12 million barrels from northern Iraq, about 4 million barrels of oil from Kirkuk were exported. As a result of the PKK's terrorist raid, "black gold" was not exported for 111 hours.

571 thousand barrels of oil was exported per day through Kirkuk-Yumurtalik pipeline, totally 17 million 130 thousand barrels during June.

The attacks caused 250 million dollars worth of damage in the Kurdish region, in northern Iraq. The terrorists blew up the oil pipeline in Jizre district of Shirnak, Turkey, last month.