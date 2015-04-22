 Top
    ​Obama will not use the word "genocide" in his statement on April 24

    The US Armenian community informed by the head of the Presidential Office

    Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ US President Barack Obama Obama will not use the word "genocide" in his statement on April 24. 

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, this was stated by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

    During a meeting with representatives of the Armenian community, the US Chief of Staff of US President Barack Obama, Dennis McDonough and Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes said that Mr. Obama does not intend to use the word "genocide" in his speech.

