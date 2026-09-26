SOCAR, TotalEnergies discuss carbon emissions reduction, energy transition

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) and French company TotalEnergies discussed joint efforts to reduce carbon emissions and advance the energy transition, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said on X, Report informs.

He noted that on the second day of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026), he met with TotalEnergies President of Exploration and Production Nicolas Terraz, Senior Vice President Martina Opitz and Country Director Emmanuel de Guibon.

According to the SOCAR president, the significance of the Final Investment Decision on the full-scale development of the Absheron gas-condensate field, one of the key areas of the long-term partnership, was noted.

"We also exchanged views on future initiatives," Najaf said.

He added that joint projects between SOCAR and TotalEnergies contribute to realizing Azerbaijan's energy potential and strengthening regional and global energy security.