Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Fariz Jafarov: Azerbaijan's key data center advantage is regional, global connectivity

    ICT
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 14:49
    Fariz Jafarov: Azerbaijan's key data center advantage is regional, global connectivity

    Azerbaijan's main competitive advantage in the data center sector is its role in connecting regional and global markets, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) Fariz Jafarov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) in Baku, Report informs.

    He emphasized that cooperation with major global technology companies is currently expanding within the framework of the "Digital Economy Development Strategy in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026-2029," which currently includes more than 50 initiatives.

    "This strategy is aimed, among other things, at creating special incentives to attract giant hyperscalers to Azerbaijan and for them to establish data centers that will serve not only the local but also regional and global markets," he added.

    Fariz Jafarov Data centers Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026)
    Azərbaycanın məlumat mərkəzləri ilə bağlı əsas üstünlükləri açıqlanıb
    В 4SIM назвали основные преимущества Азербайджана в сфере дата-центров
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