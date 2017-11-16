 Top
    Close photo mode

    Nursultan Nazarbayev: Donald Trump invites me to White House

    'Discussion topic always exists with United States'

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ "During a recent telephone conversation, President Trump invited me to visit the White House".

    Report informs citing the CA-NEWS, Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the closing ceremony of the Astana Club meeting.

    He noted that Kazakhstan will preside over the UN Security Council from January 1, 2018: "I will be there, too. We agreed that I will visit Washington at that moment. Discussion topic always exists with a leading state like the United States".

    "Over 300 American companies are operating in Kazakhstan. They have invested nearly $ 50 billion in our country. We want the cooperation both in technologies and joint investment to continue," Nazarbayev added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi