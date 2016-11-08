Number of marriages decreased, crimes increased in Armenia

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September, 2016, number of legal marriages fell by 8% in Armenia compared to the same period last year.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, country's National Statistical Service states.

According to the statement, in 9 month of 2016, 12088 marriages registered in Armenia, also, number of divorces made 2682. This figure shows decline of 4.2%.

During the reporting period, 14237 crimes registered in Armenia. In this period, 59 murders, 26 attempted murders, 859 intentional damage to health, 19 rape abuse or attempt, 97 assaults committed.

According to the National Statistical Service of Armenia, compared to the same period of 2015, crimes of murder increased by 20 cases, attempted murders by 3, rape abuse or attempt by 7. 12827 criminal cases were registered in Armenia last year. Compared to the previous year, number of criminal incidents increased in the country.