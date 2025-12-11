Nikol Pashinyan to travel from Hamburg to Moscow

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel directly from Hamburg to Moscow, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

Pashinyan made the remark in a conversation with journalists in Hamburg.

He noted that he will attend a meeting of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union, which will be held in the Russian capital on December 11-12.

"I'm leaving for Moscow, where we will participate in a session of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union. We are deepening relations with the European Union, and on the other hand, I'm leaving for Moscow from here. There will be no inconvenience," Pashinyan said.