Study finds Kharaba Gilan tombs in Nakhchivan not linked to Islamic civilization

The Kharaba Gilan tombs in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan have been confirmed as not belonging to Islamic civilization, according to the 2025 annual report of the Archaeology and Anthropology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Archaeological excavations led by archaeologist Bahlul Ibrahimli revealed that burial practices at the site did not follow Islamic rules. As a result, the long-held view in academic literature that all Kharaba Gilan tombs were of Islamic origin has been disproven.

The report notes that the layout of the tombs-particularly their underground chambers-indicates that they are syncretic monuments, more consistent with burial traditions associated with ancient goddess worship.

Additionally, textile artifacts recovered from the chamber suggest active trade relations between the Ilkhanate state and countries of the Middle East.