One person killed and several injured in terrorist attack in Aleppo, Syria
Other countries
- 01 January, 2026
- 12:15
One police officer was killed and several were injured in a terrorist attack in the center of the city of Aleppo in western Syria, SANA news agency noted, Report informs.
According to it, the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber.
He was targeting a police patrol in the central area of the city.
An investigation started, and the site was cordoned off by security forces.
Latest News
13:20
Trump promises to strive for peace on earth in 2026Other countries
12:55
Cyprus takes over six-month presidency of EU Council from DenmarkOther countries
12:35
US attacks drug traffickers in Pacific Ocean, kills three people — The PentagonOther countries
12:15
One person killed and several injured in terrorist attack in Aleppo, SyriaOther countries
11:48
White House withdraws National Guard from Los Angeles, Portland and Chicago — TrumpOther countries
11:26
Foreign policy in 2025: Historic results and new initiatives – ANALYSISForeign policy
11:05
After 44 years, MTV is officially deadMedia
10:43
Disney agrees to pay $10M to resolve alleged child privacy law violationsOther countries
10:25