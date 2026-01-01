Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    One person killed and several injured in terrorist attack in Aleppo, Syria

    Other countries
    • 01 January, 2026
    • 12:15
    One person killed and several injured in terrorist attack in Aleppo, Syria

    One police officer was killed and several were injured in a terrorist attack in the center of the city of Aleppo in western Syria, SANA news agency noted, Report informs.

    According to it, the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber.

    He was targeting a police patrol in the central area of the city.

    An investigation started, and the site was cordoned off by security forces.

    Syria police officer terror attack
    Suriyada terrorçu özünü partladıb, ölən və yaralılar var
    В Сирии террорист устроил взрыв у блокпоста, есть погибший

    Latest News

    13:20

    Trump promises to strive for peace on earth in 2026

    Other countries
    12:55

    Cyprus takes over six-month presidency of EU Council from Denmark

    Other countries
    12:35

    US attacks drug traffickers in Pacific Ocean, kills three people — The Pentagon

    Other countries
    12:15

    One person killed and several injured in terrorist attack in Aleppo, Syria

    Other countries
    11:48

    White House withdraws National Guard from Los Angeles, Portland and Chicago — Trump

    Other countries
    11:26

    Foreign policy in 2025: Historic results and new initiatives – ANALYSIS

    Foreign policy
    11:05

    After 44 years, MTV is officially dead

    Media
    10:43

    Disney agrees to pay $10M to resolve alleged child privacy law violations

    Other countries
    10:25

    Trump and Netanyahu discussed possible strikes on Iran in 2026 — Axios

    Other countries
    All News Feed