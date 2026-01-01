On January 1, Cyprus assumes the presidency of the EU Council from Denmark for a six-month term, Report informs via TASS.

This is Cyprus' second time serving as the EU Council's presiding state. The island first held this position in the second half of 2012.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides noted previously that his country is assuming the EU Council presidency "against the backdrop of acute geopolitical upheaval and unpredictability."

Christodoulides promised that Cyprus would work to strengthen EU autonomy, which he described as "the necessary next step of our evolving European integration project."

Christodoulides stated that "a more autonomous Union will demonstrate the necessary internal strength to cooperate with external partners whenever possible, while also acting independently when necessary."

The president outlined five interrelated goals: ensuring security and strengthening defense, increasing crisis preparedness, boosting competitiveness and openness to the world, promoting universal values, and creating a budget that would support a self-sufficient union.