Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York city mayor
Other countries
- 01 January, 2026
- 14:53
Zohran Mamdani has taken office as New York City mayor, the Associated Press noted, Report informs.
Mamdani, a Democrat, was sworn in as the city"s first Muslim leader, placing his hand on a Quran as he took his oath, the news agency noted.
The ceremony was administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Mamdani will be sworn in again, in grander style, in a public ceremony at City Hall later on Thursday.
Latest News
16:21
14 killed in major road accident in PakistanOther countries
15:59
Average gas price on European market up 9% by 2025-endEnergy
15:35
Photo
Silence instead of bustle: morning Baku after festive night — PHOTOSDomestic policy
15:15
President Ilham Aliyev offers national holiday greetings to Cuban counterpartForeign policy
14:53
Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York city mayorOther countries
14:31
Azerbaijani oil price continues risingEnergy
14:07
SCO chairmanship passes to KyrgyzstanOther countries
13:41
US kills five people as it attacks drug traffickers' ships anewOther countries
13:20