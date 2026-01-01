Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York city mayor

Zohran Mamdani has taken office as New York City mayor, the Associated Press noted, Report informs.

Mamdani, a Democrat, was sworn in as the city"s first Muslim leader, placing his hand on a Quran as he took his oath, the news agency noted.

The ceremony was administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Mamdani will be sworn in again, in grander style, in a public ceremony at City Hall later on Thursday.