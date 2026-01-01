Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Trump promises to strive for peace on earth in 2026

    Other countries
    • 01 January, 2026
    • 13:20
    Trump promises to strive for peace on earth in 2026

    US President Donald Trump has promised to strive for peace on earth in 2016, Report informs via TASS.

    When asked if there were any resolutions he made before the New Year, the head of the Washington administration replied: "I have. Peace on Earth."

    He didn't answer questions about the CIA's role in the attack on Venezuela or whether he would put boots on the ground in Ukraine. Trump just smiled and told reporters, "Thank you."

    Donald Trump Ukraine Venezuela
    Tramp yeni ildə dünya sülhü üçün səy göstərəcəyini vəd edib
    Трамп обещал в новом году стремиться к установлению мира на земле

    Latest News

    14:53

    Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York city mayor

    Other countries
    14:31

    Azerbaijani oil price continues rising

    Energy
    14:07

    SCO chairmanship passes to Kyrgyzstan

    Other countries
    13:41

    US kills five people as it attacks drug traffickers' ships anew

    Other countries
    13:20

    Trump promises to strive for peace on earth in 2026

    Other countries
    12:55

    Cyprus takes over six-month presidency of EU Council from Denmark

    Other countries
    12:35

    US attacks drug traffickers in Pacific Ocean, kills three people — The Pentagon

    Other countries
    12:15

    One person killed and several injured in terrorist attack in Aleppo, Syria

    Other countries
    11:48

    White House withdraws National Guard from Los Angeles, Portland and Chicago — Trump

    Other countries
    All News Feed