Trump promises to strive for peace on earth in 2026
- 01 January, 2026
- 13:20
US President Donald Trump has promised to strive for peace on earth in 2016, Report informs via TASS.
When asked if there were any resolutions he made before the New Year, the head of the Washington administration replied: "I have. Peace on Earth."
He didn't answer questions about the CIA's role in the attack on Venezuela or whether he would put boots on the ground in Ukraine. Trump just smiled and told reporters, "Thank you."
