Next trial of Russian soldier murdered 7 members of Armenian family kicks off

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Next hearing of trial of the soldier of Russian military unit No.102 in Armenia, suspected for killing 7 members of Armenian family in Gyumri, Valery Permyakov has started.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, court proceeding is being held in the territory of Russian military unit in Gyumri as the previous time.

According to the information, today testification of 16 witnesses is planned.

Court process has launched on December 18, 2015.

Notably, at last hearing of the court, Valery Permyakov represented himself as guilty for all articles, filed against him.

Armenian Court accuses the Russian soldier of armed attack, illegal entry, robbery, murder, attempt to cross state border illegally articles of the Criminal Code.