Next meeting of CIS Heads of State Council to be held in Turkmenistan in 2026

The next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS will take place on October 9, 2026, in Turkmenistan, Report informs via Tajik media.

"We see this as a sign of respect and trust towards Turkmenistan," said Turkmenistan"s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, commenting on Turkmenistan taking over the CIS chairmanship in 2026.

He also outlined the main goals of Turkmenistan"s CIS chairmanship: promoting and strengthening partnership within the Commonwealth, and improving the well-being and quality of life of the peoples of CIS countries.

The CIS Heads of State Summit is being held in the capital of Tajikistan today.