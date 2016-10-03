New Defense Minister of Armenia appointed

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has signed a decree on appointing Vigen Sargsyan as the Defense Minister of Armenia, Report informs citing the Armenian media, press service of the Presidential administration said.

According to President’s another decree Vigen Sargsyan was dismissed from the post of Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration.

By another decision, Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Yuri Khachaturov was appointed the new Secretary of the National Security Council to replace Armen Gevorgyan. The latter was named the new chief of president’s staff.

Deputy Chief of General Staff Movses Hakobyan was appointed the Chief of General Staff.