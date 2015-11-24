Baku. 24 November. NATO calls “extraordinary meeting” after Turkey downs Russian jet, Report informs referring to the Agence France-Presse.

NATO is in "close contact" with Ankara and watching developments after key alliance member Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet on the Syrian border, the agency quoted an official as sayiang earlier on November 24.

"NATO is monitoring the situation closely. We are in contact with Turkish authorities," the official told AFP in an email.

He gave no further details and made no comment when asked whether Turkey would seek an emergency NATO meeting, as it did in early October after Russian planes violated its airspace several times.

On that occasion, NATO condemned the Russian incursions and warned of "the extreme danger of such irresponsible behaviour".