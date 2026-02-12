Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Moscow doctors save teenager after venomous snake bite at home

    Region
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 13:19
    Moscow doctors save teenager after venomous snake bite at home

    Doctors in Moscow have saved the life of a 16-year-old girl who was bitten by a venomous snake in her home, city health officials say.

    Report informs, citing the Moscow Department of Health, that the teenager was taken to the Filatov Children's Hospital after being bitten by a blue krait, a highly venomous snake.

    The girl was admitted with severe pain, rapid heart rate and significant swelling of the knee, which spread to her thigh and lower leg. Doctors immediately began treatment, including antitoxic therapy.

    Hospital officials said the teenager kept several species of snakes at home and was cleaning a terrarium when the snake escaped and bit her on the knee.

    "She did not attempt to treat the bite herself and called an ambulance straight away," the hospital said in a statement quoted by Russian media.

    В Москве врачи спасли подростка после укуса ядовитой змеи

