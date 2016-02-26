 Top
    ​Moldova Attorney General resigns

    According to Corneliu Gurin, resign will launch a new reform in the prosecutor's office

    Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Attorney General of Moldova Corneliu Gurin has resigned. 

    Report informs, he made a corresponding statement at the session of the parliament.

    According to him, resign will launch a new reform in the prosecutor's office.

    "I give up the mandate of the Attorney General thus resign from March 1, I consider it is important to start the reform of the prosecutor's office with the top agencies without any suspicions and accusations", Gurin said.

