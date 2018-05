Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ "None of the winged missiles by United States and its allies have not fallen into the bases in Tartus and Khmeimim under the responsibility of the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces ."

Report informs according to TASS, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"Syrian military and civilian facilities have been subjected with more than 100 winged and “Air-Space” rockets," the ministry said.