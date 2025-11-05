Mirzoyan: Moscow, Tehran expressed no concern about US participation in TRIPP

Moscow and Tehran have not expressed concern about the American presence in the region as part of the TRIPP (the 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor, which is planned to pass through Armenia). On the contrary, Iran and Russia are interested in the project, especially since Russia operates another company in Armenia, South Caucasus Railway, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during the conference "Peace Quiz: A Conversation with the Armenian Foreign Minister," Report informs referring to Armenian media.

Armenia operates companies with an American presence, as do many companies with other foreign capital – Argentine, Chinese, and others, he added.

Mirzoyan noted that the project is attracting significant political attention: "I don't want to say it's comparable to water resource management or an airport; it has political significance and is one of the guarantors and instruments of peace."

According to him, negotiations with the American side are currently underway. "In my view, this should be an Armenian-American company that will build and handle day-to-day management. This does not mean American control over the infrastructure. All issues regarding sovereignty and authority have been resolved and reflected in signed and published documents. This is only a matter of management," Mirzoyan emphasized.