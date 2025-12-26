Silver price hits record high
Finance
- 26 December, 2025
- 08:02
The price of the silver futures contract for delivery in March 2026 on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has reached a new all-time high, exceeding $75 per troy ounce, according to data from the trading platform, Report informs.
As of 1:04 a.m. GMT, the price of the precious metal was rising by 4.87%, reaching $75.175 per troy ounce. By 1:14 a.m. GMT, the value of silver accelerated its growth to $75.235 per troy ounce (+4.95%).
