    Silver price hits record high

    Finance
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 08:02
    Silver price hits record high

    The price of the silver futures contract for delivery in March 2026 on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has reached a new all-time high, exceeding $75 per troy ounce, according to data from the trading platform, Report informs.

    As of 1:04 a.m. GMT, the price of the precious metal was rising by 4.87%, reaching $75.175 per troy ounce. By 1:14 a.m. GMT, the value of silver accelerated its growth to $75.235 per troy ounce (+4.95%).

    Gümüşün qiyməti tarixi maksimumu yeniləyib
    Стоимость фьючерса на серебро обновила исторический максимум

