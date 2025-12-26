Silver price hits record high

The price of the silver futures contract for delivery in March 2026 on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has reached a new all-time high, exceeding $75 per troy ounce, according to data from the trading platform, Report informs.

As of 1:04 a.m. GMT, the price of the precious metal was rising by 4.87%, reaching $75.175 per troy ounce. By 1:14 a.m. GMT, the value of silver accelerated its growth to $75.235 per troy ounce (+4.95%).