Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    IRGC strikes US military base in Bahrain

    Other countries
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 09:33
    IRGC strikes US military base in Bahrain

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has carried out a large‑scale drone and missile strike against a US air base located in the Shaikh Isa area of Bahrain, the IRGC announced, Report informs.

    It was noted that the attack was conducted as part of the fourteenth wave of the "True Promise‑4" operation. The statement claimed that 20 drones and 3 missiles struck designated targets.

    "As a result, the main command and headquarters building of the US air base was destroyed," the IRGC said.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking cities with air raids. In response, Iran fired rockets into Israeli territory and attacked Gulf countries hosting US military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace. On the same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was reported killed as a result of US and Israeli strikes.

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Iranian strikes Bahrain US military bases True Promise
    SEPAH Bəhreyndəki ABŞ hərbi bazasına hücum həyata keçirib
    КСИР атаковал американскую военную базу в Бахрейне

    Latest News

    09:51

    CENTCOM: US forces have destroyed IRGC command and control facilities

    Other countries
    09:47

    Azerbaijani oil price up by over 9%

    Energy
    09:46

    IDF launches simultaneous strikes on Tehran, Beirut

    Other countries
    09:45

    Witkoff reveals details of Iran nuclear talks

    Other countries
    09:35

    Trump says wars can be fought 'forever' with US stockpiles

    Other countries
    09:34

    CBA currency exchange rates (03.03.2026)

    Finance
    09:33

    IRGC strikes US military base in Bahrain

    Other countries
    09:24

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.03.2026)

    Finance
    09:17

    US reviewing reports of deadly strike on Iran school

    Other countries
    All News Feed