IRGC strikes US military base in Bahrain

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has carried out a large‑scale drone and missile strike against a US air base located in the Shaikh Isa area of Bahrain, the IRGC announced, Report informs.

It was noted that the attack was conducted as part of the fourteenth wave of the "True Promise‑4" operation. The statement claimed that 20 drones and 3 missiles struck designated targets.

"As a result, the main command and headquarters building of the US air base was destroyed," the IRGC said.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking cities with air raids. In response, Iran fired rockets into Israeli territory and attacked Gulf countries hosting US military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace. On the same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was reported killed as a result of US and Israeli strikes.