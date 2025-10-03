Mirzoyan: Construction of railway infrastructure under TRIPP project may take more than 2 years

The construction of the railway infrastructure under the Trump Route Project (TRIPP) could take more than two years, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with the Polish television channel TVP World, Report informs.

According to the foreign minister, Armenia is currently negotiating with the American side to begin construction work under the TRIPP project.

"We (Armenia and the US) have agreed on the basic principles. Now, together with a delegation or group from the US, we need to agree on technical solutions, the technical details of the crossing, and the company I just mentioned. We have already begun negotiations with our American partners. I believe we will be able to complete this process in the coming months, and then construction can begin. Regarding the railway connection, experts estimate that its construction could take at least two years," the minister said.

Mirzoyan noted that Armenia is very interested in the speedy construction, opening, and restoration of rail links with Azerbaijan, since "we will also be able, for example, to send and receive cargo using the infrastructure and territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

He emphasized that opening communications with Azerbaijan will allow for the connection of Armenia's northern and southern regions by rail: "We also plan to use the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan for a rail link between northern and southern Armenia. Currently, such a rail link does not exist."