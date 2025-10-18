Mirzoyan: Armenia's application for EU membership depends on many factors

Armenia may apply to join the EU next month, or perhaps next year, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with Deutsche Welle, Report informs.

He stated that the country has passed a law obliging the government to seek EU accession.

"I can't say exactly when we will apply. It could be next month, or maybe next year. It depends on many factors. But, as I said, this is our official policy," he noted.

According to him, Armenia is working with the EU on this issue and already has a comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement. The parties have begun visa facilitation. Furthermore, Yerevan and Brussels are negotiating several new documents and have finalized a new partnership program. It will be signed within the next three months at the latest.