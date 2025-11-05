Mirzoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia can cooperate on various platforms

Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia can cooperate on various platforms, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during the international conference "Orbeli Forum 2025: Building Peace and Multilateral Cooperation," Report informs referring to Armenian media.

"Relations with our closest neighbors are of particular importance to us. A meeting was held at the deputy foreign minister level of the three South Caucasus countries: Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan. There are issues on which the three countries can cooperate, and there are issues on which the three countries' ideas and interests can coincide," he noted.

Mirzoyan emphasized that history also shows that the destinies of the three countries are intertwined: they gained independence, grew stronger, weakened, lost independence, and regained it – all at the same time.