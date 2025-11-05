Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Mirzoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia can cooperate on various platforms

    Region
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 13:04
    Mirzoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia can cooperate on various platforms

    Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia can cooperate on various platforms, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during the international conference "Orbeli Forum 2025: Building Peace and Multilateral Cooperation," Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    "Relations with our closest neighbors are of particular importance to us. A meeting was held at the deputy foreign minister level of the three South Caucasus countries: Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan. There are issues on which the three countries can cooperate, and there are issues on which the three countries' ideas and interests can coincide," he noted.

    Mirzoyan emphasized that history also shows that the destinies of the three countries are intertwined: they gained independence, grew stronger, weakened, lost independence, and regained it – all at the same time.

    Ararat Mirzoyan Azerbaijan cooperation Armenia Georgia
    XİN rəhbəri: Ermənistan, Azərbaycan və Gürcüstan müxtəlif platformalarda əməkdaşlıq edə bilər
    Мирзоян: Армения, Азербайджан и Грузия могут сотрудничать на различных платформах

    Latest News

    14:14
    Photo

    Azerbaijani journalists visit Ichan-Kala museum-reserve in Khiva

    Media
    14:04

    ICESCO Director General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    13:50

    Ravan Hasanov: "Color of Diversity" festival - creative presentation of interreligious dialogue

    Religion
    13:44

    Director of Tony Blair Institute makes recommendations on data management

    ICT
    13:28

    Bahar Muradova: Azerbaijan's model of multiculturalism serves as example for world

    Religion
    13:28

    Official: Azerbaijan develops its own national AI language model

    ICT
    13:18

    Shoigu: Russia expects consultations with Armenia on situation in South Caucasus

    Region
    13:16

    Kamran Aghayev: AI to prepare citizen documents automatically in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    13:06
    Photo

    Baku hosts StrategEast State and IT ‏Eurasian Forum 2025

    ICT
    All News Feed