Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Minister: Opening borders with Türkiye to create new prospects for Armenia

    Region
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 18:30
    Minister: Opening borders with Türkiye to create new prospects for Armenia

    The Armenian government consistently advocates for the opening of borders with Türkiye and hopes that such a step will create new economic and logistical opportunities, Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan said during a meeting with investors and entrepreneurs, Report informs via local media outlets.

    "For us, it is very important to establish certain opportunities in border regions, such as customs warehouses, terminals, and logistics centers," the minister emphasized.

    He also touched upon the state support mechanisms that companies can use to implement such programs and develop investment initiatives.

    Gevorg Papoyan Armenia Turkiye border opening
    Nazir: Türkiyə ilə sərhədlərin açılması Ermənistana yeni iqtisadi və loqistik imkanlar yaradacaq
    Папоян: Открытие границ с Турцией создаст для Армении новые экономические возможности

    Latest News

    19:01

    Hydropower plants in Azerbaijan's liberated lands generate 750M kWh in 2025

    Energy
    18:49

    President Ilham Aliyev: Future development of Aghdara will be very bright

    Domestic policy
    18:47

    President: Over past 80 years, no other country has achieved such complete, absolute victory as Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    18:45

    President of Azerbaijan: We will forever cherish the memory of our martyrs in our hearts

    Domestic policy
    18:43

    President: Number of citizens returning to Garabagh increases every month

    Karabakh
    18:40
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev reviews Master Plan of Aghdara city

    Domestic policy
    18:38

    President Ilham Aliyev: I am confident there will be no more war

    Domestic policy
    18:30

    Minister: Opening borders with Türkiye to create new prospects for Armenia

    Region
    18:19

    Disaster losses drop in 2025, picture still 'alarming': Munich Re

    Other countries
    All News Feed