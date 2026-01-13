Minister: Opening borders with Türkiye to create new prospects for Armenia

The Armenian government consistently advocates for the opening of borders with Türkiye and hopes that such a step will create new economic and logistical opportunities, Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan said during a meeting with investors and entrepreneurs, Report informs via local media outlets.

"For us, it is very important to establish certain opportunities in border regions, such as customs warehouses, terminals, and logistics centers," the minister emphasized.

He also touched upon the state support mechanisms that companies can use to implement such programs and develop investment initiatives.