Minister: Opening borders with Türkiye to create new prospects for Armenia
Region
- 13 January, 2026
- 18:30
The Armenian government consistently advocates for the opening of borders with Türkiye and hopes that such a step will create new economic and logistical opportunities, Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan said during a meeting with investors and entrepreneurs, Report informs via local media outlets.
"For us, it is very important to establish certain opportunities in border regions, such as customs warehouses, terminals, and logistics centers," the minister emphasized.
He also touched upon the state support mechanisms that companies can use to implement such programs and develop investment initiatives.
Latest News
19:01
Hydropower plants in Azerbaijan's liberated lands generate 750M kWh in 2025Energy
18:49
President Ilham Aliyev: Future development of Aghdara will be very brightDomestic policy
18:47
President: Over past 80 years, no other country has achieved such complete, absolute victory as AzerbaijanDomestic policy
18:45
President of Azerbaijan: We will forever cherish the memory of our martyrs in our heartsDomestic policy
18:43
President: Number of citizens returning to Garabagh increases every monthKarabakh
18:40
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev reviews Master Plan of Aghdara cityDomestic policy
18:38
President Ilham Aliyev: I am confident there will be no more warDomestic policy
18:30
Minister: Opening borders with Türkiye to create new prospects for ArmeniaRegion
18:19