Minister: Georgia interested in Azerbaijan's practice to develop creative industry

Tbilisi. 8 December.REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of creative industry. It is important for us to exchange ideas with the Azerbaijani counterpart in this forum and learn Azerbaijan's experience."

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Minister of Culture and Monuments Protection of Georgia Michael Giorgadze told reporters.

According to the minister, participation of Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism in the forum "Road map for Georgia: cultural and creative ways for innovations and development" in Tbilisi is an indicator of high level of relations between the two countries, which are strategic partners.

The minister said that the sides mainly discussed development prospects of creative industries: "Creative ideas, creative industry, culture diversification play an important role in the development of socio-economic relations and tourism. Azerbaijan has achieved a lot in this area. During the forum and bilateral meetings we have discussed this and other issues."