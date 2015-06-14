Mikhail Saakashvili: My heart smashes to pieces when I see flood scenes in Georgia

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ "My heart smashes to pieces when I see scenes of flood in Tbilisi. I express my condolences to families of those who died as a result of the natural disaster and wish the injured speedy recovery."

Report informs referring to foreign media, the former president of Georgia, Governor of Ukraine's Odessa region, Mikhail Saakashvili said today.

He said that he has telephone conversation with the Interior Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Avakov and asked whether it was possible to assist Georgia or not: "He told me that Ukraine's emergency services are ready to assist Georgia."