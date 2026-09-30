Middle Corridor holds strategic importance, expert says

The Middle Corridor is of strategic importance not only for Azerbaijan and Georgia but also for the leading economic powers of Asia and Europe.

Speaking to Report's Georgian bureau, prominent economist and professor Vakhtang Charaia said that ensuring appropriate investment and security along the route is essential for the corridor's effective operation.

"The Middle Corridor is strategically important not only for Georgia and Azerbaijan, but also for major actors in Asia and Europe. Therefore, it is in everyone's interest that the corridor functions properly and efficiently, that the necessary investments are made, and that security is ensured," he said.

According to Charaia, the governments of Georgia and Azerbaijan are carrying out systematic work to develop the Middle Corridor, and relevant financial and investment packages have been planned to support the project.

The expert believes that attracting new businesses and investors is also crucial to making better use of the corridor's potential.

"From the perspective of Georgia's security, it is very important that this project functions effectively in both economic and social terms together with Azerbaijan, and that more stakeholders, including businesses, are involved. They will bring more cargo and attract more investors to the project," he added.

Charaia described the Middle Corridor as a project of historic significance for the region. He noted that it is important not only for the countries located along the route, but also for partner states, the European Union, and various international organizations.

The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), connects China and Central Asia with European markets via the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

Georgia plans to invest $7 billion in transport infrastructure development by 2032, including the expansion of the Middle Corridor's capabilities.

According to a World Bank report, the development of the Middle Corridor could generate economic benefits for the nine countries along the route: Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.