 Top
    Close photo mode

    Çavuşoğlu: We are building a tripartite mechanism of Turkey-Syria-Russia

    Large delegation from Turkey to visit Russia

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ " There are different mechanisms between us and Russia on settlement of the Syrian issue. Now we build political ties in the trilateral format. "

    Report informs Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, said in an interview with "Anadolu" news agency.

    According to him, in the evening of August 10 representatives of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the National Intelligence Organization and the General Staff of the Armed Forces will visit St. Petersburg.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi