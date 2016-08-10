Çavuşoğlu: We are building a tripartite mechanism of Turkey-Syria-Russia

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ " There are different mechanisms between us and Russia on settlement of the Syrian issue. Now we build political ties in the trilateral format. "

Report informs Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, said in an interview with "Anadolu" news agency.

According to him, in the evening of August 10 representatives of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the National Intelligence Organization and the General Staff of the Armed Forces will visit St. Petersburg.