Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Meeting between leaders of Türkiye and Pakistan held in Baku

    Region
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 17:52
    Meeting between leaders of Türkiye and Pakistan held in Baku

    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting in Baku.

    According to Report, the Turkish Presidential Administration shared a post about the meeting on the social network X.

    Shehbaz Sharif Recep Tayyip Erdogan meeting
    Bakıda Ərdoğanla Şahbaz Şərif arasında görüş olub
    В Баку состоялась встреча лидеров Турции и Пакистана

    Latest News

    18:49

    Baku Metro to extend operating hours for Victory Day celebrations

    Infrastructure
    18:39

    Turkish President Erdogan concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:23

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan leaders hold trilateral meeting

    Foreign policy
    18:16

    PM Sharif proud as Pakistan Army marches with Azerbaijani, Turkish forces in Baku

    Foreign policy
    17:52

    Meeting between leaders of Türkiye and Pakistan held in Baku

    Region
    17:50

    More than 5,000 servicemen take part in military parade in Baku

    Military
    17:44

    Iran restricts water supply in Tehran amid severe drought

    Region
    17:36

    Zakir Hasanov congratulates Azerbaijani army personnel

    Military
    17:35

    Dutch MFA official to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed