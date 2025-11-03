Media: Türkiye has no plans to open its border with Armenia yet

Ankara stated that the opening of Türkiye's borders with Armenia will depend on the process of normalizing relations, a Turkish diplomatic source noted, Report informs via RIA Novosti.

The source added that negotiations to normalize relations between Ankara and Yerevan are ongoing.

"Currently, we are talking about normalizing relations, not specifically opening the border. This issue (opening the border) will depend on the progress of the process; there is no specific timeline yet," the source told the publication.