Media: Iran won't attend Gaza summit in Egypt

Iran will not take part in the "Peace Summit" scheduled for October 13 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, held to mark the signing of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

According to Report, citing Tasnim news agency, despite receiving an invitation, no representatives of the Iranian government plan to travel to Egypt to attend the summit.

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement through Egyptian mediation. The agreement went into effect on October 10 following a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.