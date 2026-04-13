Masoud Pezeshkian sets conditions for possible deal with US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has outlined Tehran's conditions for reaching a potential agreement with the United States, emphasizing the need for mutual respect and a shift in Washington's approach, Report informs.

"If the American government abandons its totalitarianism and respects the rights of the Iranian nation, ways to reach an agreement will certainly be found," Pezeshkian wrote on X.

Pezeshkian also expressed appreciation for Iran's negotiating team, which held talks with US representatives in Islamabad on April 11–12. He gave special thanks to Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf for his role in the discussions.