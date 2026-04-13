Masoud Pezeshkian sets conditions for possible deal with US
Region
- 13 April, 2026
- 09:57
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has outlined Tehran's conditions for reaching a potential agreement with the United States, emphasizing the need for mutual respect and a shift in Washington's approach, Report informs.
"If the American government abandons its totalitarianism and respects the rights of the Iranian nation, ways to reach an agreement will certainly be found," Pezeshkian wrote on X.
Pezeshkian also expressed appreciation for Iran's negotiating team, which held talks with US representatives in Islamabad on April 11–12. He gave special thanks to Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf for his role in the discussions.
Latest News
17:25
BTC pipeline oil exports fall to 519,000 bpd in FebruaryEnergy
17:13
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity opens submissions for 2027 editionOther countries
17:12
Netanyahu backs Trump's blockade of Iranian portsOther countries
16:58
World Bank launches five-year project to monitor Caspian pollution, protect biodiversityFinance
16:51
Islamist militants raid Nigerian army base, kill commander and six soldiersOther countries
16:42
Von der Leyen: EU ready to cooperate with Hungary's new leadershipOther countries
16:32
Ukraine signals possible Zelenskyy–Hungary PM meetingOther countries
16:17
Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan reaches 1,099 manatsFinance
16:10