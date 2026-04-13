Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Masoud Pezeshkian sets conditions for possible deal with US

    Region
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 09:57
    Masoud Pezeshkian sets conditions for possible deal with US

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has outlined Tehran's conditions for reaching a potential agreement with the United States, emphasizing the need for mutual respect and a shift in Washington's approach, Report informs.

    "If the American government abandons its totalitarianism and respects the rights of the Iranian nation, ways to reach an agreement will certainly be found," Pezeshkian wrote on X.

    Pezeshkian also expressed appreciation for Iran's negotiating team, which held talks with US representatives in Islamabad on April 11–12. He gave special thanks to Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf for his role in the discussions.

    Masoud Pezeshkian US-Iran talks Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Pezeşkian İranın ABŞ ilə razılaşma üçün şərtlərini açıqlayıb
    Пезешкиан назвал условия Ирана для достижения соглашения с США

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