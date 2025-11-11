Masdar inks deal for Uzbekistan's largest standalone battery energy storage project

Masdar, a global clean energy leader, has signed a Battery Storage Service Agreement with JSC Uzenergosotish, Uzbekistan's state-owned joint-stock company, to develop the nation's largest standalone battery energy storage (BESS) project, Report informs, citing Masdar.

The Zarafshan BESS forms the first phase of a national battery storage program following Masdar's December 2023 agreement with Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade to develop up to 575 megawatts (MW) / 1.15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of BESS capacity across the country.

Phase 1, which will be capable of storing up to 300MW / 600MWh of electricity, equivalent to powering approximately 1.3 million households for two hours, will connect to the Murunau Substation, while a second 300MW / 600MWh phase will extend the Zarafshan facility.

Once operational in Q3 2028, the Zarafshan BESS will strengthen Uzbekistan's grid reliability and flexibility, supporting its target of generating 54 percent of power from renewables by 2030 and advancing long-term net-zero goals.

The agreement was signed at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) by Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, and Jahongir Obidjonov, Chairman of the Board, JSC Uzenergosotish, and witnessed by His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy, and His Excellency Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Minister of Energy, Republic of Uzbekistan.