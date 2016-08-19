Major accident in Iran: Three people killed, six injured

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Three people were killed and six injured as a result of a major accident involving buses in Iran, Report informs citing the TASS.

According to the traffic police the incident occurred on Tehran - Karaj highway at 07:25 local time.

The driver of the bus at high speed fell asleep at the wheel and collided with another bus standing on the sidelines.

Traffic on this highway was completely blocked for an hour and recovered only after the road service evacuated buses from the accident scene.