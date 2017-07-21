Magnitude 6.3 quake hits Turkey and Greece west coast - VIDEO

© Foto: Twitter

Baku, 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit western Muğla province early Friday. No casualties have been reported, while locals have been warned not to stay indoors.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, tremors have been felt in İzmir, also in neighboring cities Aydın, Denizli and Antalya.

170 persons were injured, 2 killed in Greece.

The quake, which struck at 1:31 a.m. (2231 GMT on Thursday), was located off the southwestern coastal city of Marmaris. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said that the quake was as big as magnitude 6.7, while Boğaziçi University's Kandilli Observatory maintains 6.3. It was close to the Turkish town of Bodrum and the Greek island of Kos in the Dodecanese Islands archipelago.

The temblor, initially reported as a magnitude 6.9, was very shallow, only 6.2 miles (10 km) below the seabed, the USGS said.

The epicenter of the quake was also just 16 kilometers away from the Greek island of Kos, where, according to Associated Press news agency up to 100 people were injured as a result of the natural calamity.

A magnitude 6.7 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing considerable damage, but the effects of this one would have been dampened by seas.