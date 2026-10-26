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    Azerbaijani boxers win two bronze medals at U-19 World Championships

    Individual sports
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 13:49
    Azerbaijani boxers win two bronze medals at U-19 World Championships

    Azerbaijani boxers have finished the U-19 World Championships in Budva, Montenegro, with two medals.

    The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation told Report that Nihat Gasimov (55 kg) and Safdar Mammadzada (+90 kg) both won bronze medals.

    Azerbaijani boxers Azerbaijan Boxing Federation
    Photo
    Azərbaycan boksçuları U-19 dünya çempionatını iki medalla başa vurublar
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