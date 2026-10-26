Azerbaijani boxers win two bronze medals at U-19 World Championships
Individual sports
- 26 October, 2026
- 13:49
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Azerbaijani boxers have finished the U-19 World Championships in Budva, Montenegro, with two medals.
The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation told Report that Nihat Gasimov (55 kg) and Safdar Mammadzada (+90 kg) both won bronze medals.
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