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    Tom Berendsen: Netherlands may explore ways to assist Azerbaijan with demining efforts

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 13:51
    Tom Berendsen: Netherlands may explore ways to assist Azerbaijan with demining efforts

    The Netherlands may explore possibilities for providing demining assistance to Azerbaijan, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said responding to a question from Report at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

    The Netherlands highly appreciates Azerbaijan's commitment to the peace process with Armenia and its leadership in this direction, he noted.

    "The Netherlands takes a balanced approach and advocates for sustainable peace and security in the region, which is crucial and in the interests of all parties. As for demining itself, the Netherlands provides such support in other regions of the world, and I am sure that our teams will also explore the possibilities of providing assistance to Azerbaijan," the minister stated.

    Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations Tom Berendsen Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA) Demining
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