    Magnitude 5.3 quake hits near Iran's Zavareh

    • 03 October, 2025
    • 09:04
    Magnitude 5.3 quake hits near Iran's Zavareh

    A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Zavareh in Isfahan Province, central Iran, Report informs via the SNN news agency.

    The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

    Residents in the cities of Qom and Tehran also reported feeling the tremors.

    So far, there have been no reports of casualties or damage. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation.

    İranda 5,3 maqnitudada zəlzələ olub
    В Иране зафиксировано землетрясение магнитудой 5,3

