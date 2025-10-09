Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    KTZ: Grain shipments to Aktau Port temporarily restricted

    Region
    09 October, 2025
    • 20:47
    KTZ: Grain shipments to Aktau Port temporarily restricted

    Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) has temporarily restricted the acceptance of grain exports bound for Aktau Port, Report informs, citing the KTZ.

    The measure was taken due to technical reasons.

    "In September, 14 vessels with a combined capacity of approximately 50,000 tons arrived at the port, resulting in nearly 700 loaded wagons being left at terminals and approach areas," the company said.

    The restrictions were introduced to prevent railcar congestion and excessive strain on infrastructure.

    "Once the vessel arrival schedule stabilizes, grain shipments will resume at full capacity," the company added.

    Additionally, delays have been reported in grain shipments at the eastern border (toward China). "This is due to China"s phytosanitary and quarantine authorities extending the inspection period for grain cargoes from 5 to 10 days during the holiday season."

    Qazaxıstan Dəmir Yolları: Aktau limanına taxıl yüklərinin qəbulu müvəqqəti məhdudlaşdırılıb
    КТЖ: Прием грузов с зерном в направлении порта Актау временно ограничен

