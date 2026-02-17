Azerbaijan to hold another bird flu monitoring

From March 2 through March 6, 2026, the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, together with relevant institutions, will carry out epizootic monitoring against bird flu across the country, including the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, the AFSA told Report.

The monitoring will cover the wetlands, coastal zones, and other areas of national parks and other locations across the country.

In addition to surveying these areas, wild birds will be examined; some will be hunted to detect possible pathogens. Diagnostic samples will also be taken from domestic birds kept in various industrial poultry enterprises and family farms in different districts and cities. A general inspection will be conducted at enterprises, farms, water bodies, and parks nationwide.

Awareness and educational activities will be carried out to ensure compliance with veterinary norms and rules, while epizootic data will be collected and analyzed.

During the monitoring period, the collected samples will undergo the necessary laboratory examinations.