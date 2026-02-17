Turkish power plant in Türkiye begins operating under SOCAR subsidiary

The İç Anadolu Natural Gas Combined Cycle Power Plant, located in Türkiye's Kırıkkale and previously acquired from GAMA Enerji A.Ş., has officially started operating under SOCAR Türkiye, the subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Report informs via IHA.

The acquisition process was finalized following the signing of a sales agreement between SOCAR Türkiye and GAMA Enerji A.Ş.

With a production capacity of 870 MW, the plant has been functioning under SOCAR Türkiye since February 2.

The statement emphasized that the power plant is one of Türkiye's strategic energy centers and plays a vital role in the security of electricity supply:

"Through this acquisition, the company strengthens its existing energy supply and trading activities while completing the Gas-to-Power value chain from natural gas to electricity. By supporting electricity trading with its own production capacity, the company significantly enhances portfolio flexibility and market resilience. In this way, it continues its goal of creating an integrated, sustainable, and competitive value chain."

The announcement also highlighted that this investment reflects the deep friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, strongly manifested in the energy sector.