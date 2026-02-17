Azerbaijan discusses prospects for cooperation with IMF
Finance
- 17 February, 2026
- 16:15
Azerbaijan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discussed prospects for cooperation, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X.
According to Report, the discussions took place during a meeting between the minister and the head of the IMF mission to Azerbaijan, Anna Bordon.
"We highlighted Azerbaijan"s macroeconomic stability, measures undertaken in energy, digitalization, tax, industry, and other areas in line with socio-economic development priorities, as well as the progress achieved through the adoption of advanced international practices," the post said.
Latest News
17:05
Photo
Azerbaijan, UAE reach agreement on agricultural cooperationEconomy
16:43
Photo
Azerbaijan, UAE sign MoU on food safety cooperationHealth
16:40
Dombrovskis: EU plans to launch €90B credit facility for Ukraine in AprilOther countries
16:29
Azerbaijan, UK mull development of carbon marketsFinance
16:28
Ansys says production of aerospace components may be accelerated by up to one yearOther
16:18
Armen Grigoryan, Kazakh envoy discuss economic prospects of TRIPP projectRegion
16:15
80 tons of cargo delivered from France to Uzbekistan via Middle CorridorInfrastructure
16:15
Photo
Azerbaijan discusses prospects for cooperation with IMFFinance
16:06