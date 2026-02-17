Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan discusses prospects for cooperation with IMF

    Finance
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 16:15
    Azerbaijan discusses prospects for cooperation with IMF

    Azerbaijan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discussed prospects for cooperation, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X.

    According to Report, the discussions took place during a meeting between the minister and the head of the IMF mission to Azerbaijan, Anna Bordon.

    "We highlighted Azerbaijan"s macroeconomic stability, measures undertaken in energy, digitalization, tax, industry, and other areas in line with socio-economic development priorities, as well as the progress achieved through the adoption of advanced international practices," the post said.

    IMF Azerbaijan cooperation Mikayil Jabbarov
    Photo
    Azərbaycan IMF ilə əməkdaşlıq perspektivlərini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан обсудил c МВФ перспективы сотрудничества

    Latest News

    17:05
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UAE reach agreement on agricultural cooperation

    Economy
    16:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UAE sign MoU on food safety cooperation

    Health
    16:40

    Dombrovskis: EU plans to launch €90B credit facility for Ukraine in April

    Other countries
    16:29

    Azerbaijan, UK mull development of carbon markets

    Finance
    16:28

    Ansys says production of aerospace components may be accelerated by up to one year

    Other
    16:18

    Armen Grigoryan, Kazakh envoy discuss economic prospects of TRIPP project

    Region
    16:15

    80 tons of cargo delivered from France to Uzbekistan via Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    16:15
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses prospects for cooperation with IMF

    Finance
    16:06

    Turkish power plant in Türkiye begins operating under SOCAR subsidiary

    Energy
    All News Feed