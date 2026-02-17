Azerbaijan discusses prospects for cooperation with IMF

Azerbaijan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discussed prospects for cooperation, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X.

According to Report, the discussions took place during a meeting between the minister and the head of the IMF mission to Azerbaijan, Anna Bordon.

"We highlighted Azerbaijan"s macroeconomic stability, measures undertaken in energy, digitalization, tax, industry, and other areas in line with socio-economic development priorities, as well as the progress achieved through the adoption of advanced international practices," the post said.