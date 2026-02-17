Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    MFA: Garadaghli tragedy will forever remain in memory as a grave crime against humanity

    Domestic policy
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 15:40
    MFA: Garadaghli tragedy will forever remain in memory as a grave crime against humanity

    The Garadaghli tragedy will forever remain in memory as a grave crime against humanity, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a post on the 34th anniversary of the Garadaghli massacre, according to Report.

    "Today marks the 34th anniversary of the Garadaghli massacre. This bloody crime, committed against the civilian population of Azerbaijan by Armenian armed groups, is one of the most tragic and painful pages in our history. Carried out with particular brutality, the massacre took the lives of 67 people, including women and children, who were mercilessly killed. The Garadaghli tragedy will forever remain in memory as a grave crime against humanity, and it is our moral duty to ensure that such tragedies are never forgotten. May Allah have mercy on all our martyrs," the post reads.

    XİN: Qaradağlı faciəsi insanlığa qarşı törədilmiş ağır cinayət kimi yaddaşlarda qalacaq
    МИД Азербайджана: Трагедия в Гарадаглы навечно останется в памяти как преступление против человечества

