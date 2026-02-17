Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Demining operations carried out with high precision, emergency ministry says

    Karabakh
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 16:01
    Demining operations carried out with high precision, emergency ministry says

    Demining operations in Azerbaijan's liberated territories are being conducted with high precision, Altay Aliyev, an officer of the demining special unit of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), said during a media tour organized to showcase ongoing mine clearance efforts.

    Report quotes him as saying part of the tasks within the operations has already been completed.

    "At present, work continues in the territory of the Aghdam district, which, like other liberated lands, is heavily contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance. Mechanical teams, manual sappers, as well as canine units are involved in the area," he said.

    Aliyev added that a collection point for detected explosive devices, including E-001 M anti-personnel mines and unexploded ordnance, has been set up within the monitored zone.

    "The teams mainly consist of specialists who have received training abroad. All operations are carried out with high precision," he stressed.

    Photo
    Photo
